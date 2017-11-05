UVA Service Members to Host 24-Hour-Long Vigil

UVA Service Members to Host 24-Hour-Long VigilPosted: Updated:
Cadets and midshipman at UVA will host the vigil on 11/6
The vigil will take place at McIntire Aphitheatre
UVA Service Members to Host 24-Hour-Long VigilMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story