UVA Service Members to Host 24-Hour-Long Vigil

The vigil will take place at McIntire Aphitheatre

Cadets and midshipman at UVA will host the vigil on 11/6

Cadets and midshipman at the University of Virginia are preparing to honor service members who went missing in action or are prisoners of war.

The students are hosting a 24-hour vigil starting Monday, November 6, at McIntire Amphitheatre.

They'll take turns rotating through one-hour shifts, marching silently to remember those who have not returned home.

The vigil will also include a keynote speaker and a 21-gun salute.

“We all love to do it because this is the reason we chose to service, this is the reason that we put on this uniform, and this is the reason that we wanna honor those people who have served before us and have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” says Katherine Krawietz, a third-year at UVA in ROTC.

About 300 cadets and midshipman will participate in the vigil.

It begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday.