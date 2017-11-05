City Council to Discuss Implementing Lifetime License Fee for Dog Owners

At its meeting on Monday, November 6, Charlottesville City Council will consider replacing an annual tag tax on dog owners with a lifetime license fee.

Right now, the city charges $4 a year for dogs that are spayed or neutered.

The proposed lifetime license would cost $10.

The city says this would save money for owners over the lifespan of their dogs, and eliminate the hassle of buying tags every year.

If approved, the lifetime license would go into effect on January 1, 2018.