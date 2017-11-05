Charlottesville Looks to New Proposals of Park Design in Aftermath of August 12

The City of Charlottesville is taking a new approach to planning the future of downtown parks in the aftermath of the deadly violence on August 12.

The city canceled a previous request for proposals from design firms and, instead, formed a committee to re-evaluate the plan.

The new proposal would re-design Emancipation and Justice parks in two phases.

The first phase calls for a temporary master plan with the Confederate statues in place while the court considers their removal.

That would include interpretive panels and replacing the black plastic shrouds with something more artistic.

City council will review the parks proposal at its meeting on Monday, November 6.