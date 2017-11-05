Albemarle County Issues Reminders to Voters

Albemarle County Issues Reminders to VotersPosted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Albemarle County Press Release:
- Polls will be open on November 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Minimize the amount of time you spend in line on Election Day: visit your polling place after the 6:00 – 9:00 a.m. rush. A late morning or early afternoon visit to the polls usually means a shorter wait.
- Voters in the Porters precinct will continue to vote at Yancey Elementary School.
- If you have moved since you last voted or have any doubt about your voter registration status or the location of your polling place, call the Albemarle County Registrar's Office at 434-972-4173 or go to: http://elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/index.html
- Make sure you have your acceptable photo ID with you and ready to show to the election officer when you reach the poll book station, so you can quickly be checked in. Line lengths decrease when voters are prepared.
- In general, acceptable photo IDs are those issued by the Federal Government and its agencies; the Commonwealth of Virginia and its political subdivisions and agencies; a student photo ID card issued by a public or private school or an institute of higher education located in Virginia; or an employee photo ID card issued by an employer in the ordinary course of the employer's business.
- Do your homework so you know who is on the ballot. Election officers by law cannot discuss any aspects of ballot content. To see who will be on your ballot on November 7, visit www.albemarle.org/vote.
- Each polling place has a ballot marking machine which can be used by voters who may have difficulty shading in the small oval to the left of the candidate names. Ask an election official for help if you wish to use the machine to mark your ballot.