CAT to Offer Fare-Free Service on Election Day

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Charlottesville Area Transit Press Release:

Charlottesville, Virginia... 11/1/2017... Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will offer fare-free service on Tuesday, November 7.

The free service will give area residents an opportunity to try transit while offering reliable transportation to and from the polls.

Residents may reach Charlottesville City and Albemarle County polling locations by using the following CAT routes:

Charlottesville City Polling Locations

Precinct CAT Routes

Recreation Precinct (101)

Herman Key Recreation Center

800 East Market Street

 1, 10 & 11 (See map)

Clark Precinct (102)

Clark Elementary School Gym

1000 Belmont Avenue

 1, 2 & 3 (See map)

Carver Precinct (201)

Carver Recreation Center

233 4th Street NW

 8 & 9 (See map)

Tonsler Precinct (301)

Benjamin Tonsler Recreation Center

500 Cherry Avenue

 2, 3, 4 & 6 (See map)

Johnson Precinct (302)

Johnson Elementary School Cafeteria

1645 Cherry Avenue

 4 & 6 (See map)

Buford Precinct (303)

Buford Middle School Media Center

1000 Cherry Lane

 4, 6 & the Free Trolley (See map)

Venable Precinct (401)

Venable Elementary School Gym

406 14th Street, NW

No direct CAT routes. Please refer to UVA's University Transit Service

(Inner and Outer University Loops)

Alumni Hall Precinct (402)

Alumni Hall Main Ballroom

211 Emmet Street

5, 7 & 8 (See map)

Walker Precinct (202)

Walker Upper Elementary School Gym

1564 Dairy Road

 9 & 11 (See map)

Woodbrook Precinct

Woodbrook Elementary School

100 Woodbrook Drive

 5, 7 & 11 (See map)

Branchlands Precinct

Senior Center

1180 Pepsi Place

 5, 7 & 11 (See map)

Agnor-Hunt Precinct

Agnor-Hunt Elementary School

3201 Berkmar Drive

 5 (See map)

Dunlora Precinct

CATEC

1000 East Rio Road

 11 (See map)

Jact Jouett Precinct

Jack Jouett Middle School

210 Lambs Lane

 5 (See map)

University Hall Precinct

University Hall

300 Massie Road

 7 & the Free Trolley (See map)

Georgetown Precinct

Albemarle High School

2775 Hydraulic Road

 5, 7 & 8 (See map)

Free Bridge Precinct

Elk's Lodge Hall

389 Elk Drive

 10 (See map)

Country Green Precinct

Country Green Precinct

1284 Sunset Avenue Extended

 3 (See map)

For assistance riding CAT or getting to their polling location, residents are encouraged to contact Customer Service at the Downtown Transit Station by calling 434-970-3649.