CAT to Offer Fare-Free Service on Election Day

Charlottesville Area Transit Press Release:

Charlottesville, Virginia... 11/1/2017... Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will offer fare-free service on Tuesday, November 7.

The free service will give area residents an opportunity to try transit while offering reliable transportation to and from the polls.

Residents may reach Charlottesville City and Albemarle County polling locations by using the following CAT routes:

Charlottesville City Polling Locations

Precinct CAT Routes Woodbrook Precinct Woodbrook Elementary School 100 Woodbrook Drive 5, 7 & 11 (See map) Branchlands Precinct Senior Center 1180 Pepsi Place 5, 7 & 11 (See map) Agnor-Hunt Precinct Agnor-Hunt Elementary School 3201 Berkmar Drive 5 (See map) Dunlora Precinct CATEC 1000 East Rio Road 11 (See map) Jact Jouett Precinct Jack Jouett Middle School 210 Lambs Lane 5 (See map) University Hall Precinct University Hall 300 Massie Road 7 & the Free Trolley (See map) Georgetown Precinct Albemarle High School 2775 Hydraulic Road 5, 7 & 8 (See map) Free Bridge Precinct Elk's Lodge Hall 389 Elk Drive 10 (See map) Country Green Precinct Country Green Precinct 1284 Sunset Avenue Extended 3 (See map)

For assistance riding CAT or getting to their polling location, residents are encouraged to contact Customer Service at the Downtown Transit Station by calling 434-970-3649.