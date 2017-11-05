CAT to Offer Fare-Free Service on Election Day

CAT to Offer Fare-Free Service on Election DayPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville Area Transit Press Release:
Charlottesville, Virginia... 11/1/2017... Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will offer fare-free service on Tuesday, November 7.
The free service will give area residents an opportunity to try transit while offering reliable transportation to and from the polls.
Residents may reach Charlottesville City and Albemarle County polling locations by using the following CAT routes:
Charlottesville City Polling Locations
|Precinct
|CAT Routes
|
Recreation Precinct (101)
Herman Key Recreation Center
800 East Market Street
|1, 10 & 11 (See map)
|
Clark Precinct (102)
Clark Elementary School Gym
1000 Belmont Avenue
|1, 2 & 3 (See map)
|
Carver Precinct (201)
Carver Recreation Center
233 4th Street NW
|8 & 9 (See map)
|
Tonsler Precinct (301)
Benjamin Tonsler Recreation Center
500 Cherry Avenue
|2, 3, 4 & 6 (See map)
|
Johnson Precinct (302)
Johnson Elementary School Cafeteria
1645 Cherry Avenue
|4 & 6 (See map)
|
Buford Precinct (303)
Buford Middle School Media Center
1000 Cherry Lane
|4, 6 & the Free Trolley (See map)
|
Venable Precinct (401)
Venable Elementary School Gym
406 14th Street, NW
|
No direct CAT routes. Please refer to UVA's University Transit Service
(Inner and Outer University Loops)
|
Alumni Hall Precinct (402)
Alumni Hall Main Ballroom
211 Emmet Street
|
5, 7 & 8 (See map)
|
Walker Precinct (202)
Walker Upper Elementary School Gym
1564 Dairy Road
|9 & 11 (See map)
|Precinct
|CAT Routes
|
Woodbrook Precinct
Woodbrook Elementary School
100 Woodbrook Drive
|5, 7 & 11 (See map)
|
Branchlands Precinct
Senior Center
1180 Pepsi Place
|5, 7 & 11 (See map)
|
Agnor-Hunt Precinct
Agnor-Hunt Elementary School
3201 Berkmar Drive
|5 (See map)
|
Dunlora Precinct
CATEC
1000 East Rio Road
|11 (See map)
|
Jact Jouett Precinct
Jack Jouett Middle School
210 Lambs Lane
|5 (See map)
|
University Hall Precinct
University Hall
300 Massie Road
|7 & the Free Trolley (See map)
|
Georgetown Precinct
Albemarle High School
2775 Hydraulic Road
|5, 7 & 8 (See map)
|
Free Bridge Precinct
Elk's Lodge Hall
389 Elk Drive
|10 (See map)
|
Country Green Precinct
Country Green Precinct
1284 Sunset Avenue Extended
|3 (See map)
For assistance riding CAT or getting to their polling location, residents are encouraged to contact Customer Service at the Downtown Transit Station by calling 434-970-3649.