Wildlife Center of Virginia Gala Raises Money for Injured Animals

Wildlife Center of Virginia Gala Raises Money for Injured AnimalsPosted: Updated:
The Wildlife Center of Virginia held a gala on Nov. 4
Gala attendees
Wildlife Center of Virginia Gala Raises Money for Injured AnimalsMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story