Wildlife Center of Virginia Gala Raises Money for Injured Animals

Hundreds of animal lovers came out for the Wildlife Center of Virginia's annual gala on Saturday, November 4.

The center is a place where wild animals can be treated for injuries and be rehabilitated.

Since 1982, it’s treated more than 70,000 animals.

On Saturday, the gala was held at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton.

There was a silent and live auction of donated items, cocktail hour, and even some animals.

“We are a nonprofit organization, so we're not your tax dollars at work,” says Amanda Nicholson, director of outreach at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. “We really exist off the kindness of strangers who take an interest in the work that we do, and want to be a part of the team to help us get it done.”

All the proceeds from the black tie event will benefit the facility.