Quantcast

Saturday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Woodberry Forest's Khalid Thomas goes 94-yards on this touchdown reception Woodberry Forest's Khalid Thomas goes 94-yards on this touchdown reception

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

FOOTBALL
Woodberry Forest 35, Fork Union 20
Benedictine 35, Blue Ridge 0

VOLLEYBALL
Regional Playoffs
Buffalo Gap 3, Madison County 1   
Riverheads 3, Appomattox 0
R.E. Lee vs. George Mason
Strasburg vs. Wilson Memorial

  • Saturday's High School Sports Scores & HighlightsMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story