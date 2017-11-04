Virginia Beats Georgia Tech 40-36, 'Hoos Bowl Eligible for First Time Since 2011

Virginia beat Georgia Tech 40-36 to improve to 6-3, 3-2 ACC and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011

Virginia (6-3, 3-2 ACC) rallied from a 28-13 deficit in the third quarter to beat ACC foe Georgia Tech 40-36 Saturday.

The 'Hoos are now bowl eligible for the first time since 2011.

Kurt Benkert's 27-yard pass to Andre Levrone with 1:22 left in the game, gave UVa a 40-36 lead and proved to be the game winner.

Benkert finished the day 21-of-43 with 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Olamide Zaccheaus led the team with 98 receiving yards, while Levrone had two touchdown receptions.

The Yellow Jackets outgained the Cavaliers 399 to 357 in total offense but the Cavs defense forced two turnover as well as a safety.



Virginia held Georgia Tech to 220 yards rushing. That's 148 yards below GT's season average.

UVa now prepares for a two-game road stretch.

The 'Hoos first travel to Louisville before heading to Miami in two weeks.