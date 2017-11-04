Charlottesville Nonprofit Plants Trees in East McIntire Park

Many people came out to help plant trees on Nov. 4

A nonprofit group is on a mission to beautify a former golf course and public space with trees.

Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards spent most of the day on Saturday, November 4, planting trees and shrubs in East McIntire Park.

With the help of volunteers from the University of Virginia, the Girl Scouts, and the Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, they planted about 45 trees native to the area.

“This is the time to plant trees in the year,” says Robin Hanes, the organizer of the day’s event. “The trees go dormant right now so it's easier on them to be planted, and they have a long period to adjust to where they've moved to before the heat of the summer.”

Some of the trees they planted on Satuday included hickory, maple, and black gum to name a few.

This area is also the site for the planned McIntire Botanical Garden.