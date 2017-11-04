Hundreds Enjoy Annual Apple Harvest Festival at Albemarle CiderWorks

Albemarle CiderWorks hosted its annual apple harvest festival on Saturday, November 4.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event, enjoying freshly picked Virginia apples, apple cider, apple butter, and other apple products.

Albemarle CiderWorks has hosted this festival for 16 years.

“It’s gratifying to have this many people interested in what we’re doing and I’m sure other orchards are having equal response to their harvest festival,” says Chuck Shelton, a cidermaker at Albemarle CiderWorks. “We have some regular customers, we see people over and over, we have a lot of family that comes to this.”

The cidery expects to host the popular event again next year.

It’s typically on the first Saturday in November.