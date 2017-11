UVA Holds Culture Fest to Celebrate Diversity

On Saturday, November 4, people from all backgrounds came together at the University of Virginia to celebrate Culture Fest 2017.

The event was held on UVA grounds to showcase the diversity at the university.

A number of groups performed through dances, song, and presentations.

“I think it's really important, I think that UVA is, like, a very white-focused school for a lot of what we do, and it's so important to just showcase different cultures and how much diversity we have at this school,” says Kendall Gibson, co-chair of the event.

Over 30 student groups participated in this year’s celebration.

The event was hosted by the Multicultural Student Services and the University Program Council.