Charlottesville Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Assault Suspect

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an assault and attempted abduction that occurred at 1115 Wertland Street on October 27, 2017 at approximately 1:45am.

We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the following person of interest. The individual is a white male who was seen wearing a dark two-toned hooded jacket, dark pants, and a green camouflage style baseball hat.

Anyone who may know this person and can help identify him is asked to call Detective Wright-Settle at (434) 970-3274 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Photos of the person of interest are attached with the media release.