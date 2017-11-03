Quantcast

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Rakeem Davis waves the flag for CHS Rakeem Davis waves the flag for CHS

Albemarle 39, Western Albemarle 37
Brookville 42, Liberty Christian 41, OT
Buckingham County 40, Prince Edward County 19
Buffalo Gap 35, Wilson Memorial 10
Charlottesville 55, Monticello 41
Covenant School 57, Randolph-Macon 20
Culpeper 34, William Monroe 29
George Mason 48, Madison County 0
Goochland 42, Amelia County 28
Harrisonburg 42, Turner Ashby 21
Louisa 53, Fluvanna 6
Luray 52, East Rockingham 44
Norfolk Academy 55, St. Annes-Belfield 21
Orange County 49, Powhatan 41
R.E. Lee 34, Stuarts Draft 14
Rappahannock County 27, Nelson County 18
Riverheads 56, Page County 0
Spotswood 42, Fort Defiance 0