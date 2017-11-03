Staunton Police Request Public Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspects

City of Staunton Police Department Press Release:

On November 2, 2017, a residential burglary was reported to the Staunton Police Department.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two males and a female that burglarized a residence in the 400-block of Westwood Blvd.

An older model green Dodge Durango was used in the commission of the burglary.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.