Democratic Candidates for Charlottesville City Council Discuss Plans for the City

With Election Day right around the corner, candidates all over the commonwealth are canvassing for your vote.

In Charlottesville, democratic city council candidates spoke about their plans to help Charlottesville move on from August 12.

Amy Laufer and Heather Hill spoke about their plans for a more effective government outside of Mount Zion First African Baptist Church.

The candidates were joined with supporters and delegate David Toscano.

They say the city needs to have a better relationship with the community, and suggested organizing a citizen review board of Charlottesville police officers.

The board would examine any complaints against officers and have the proper tools to investigate these claims.

The biggest thing they want to work on is communication.

"I think the most important thing that heather and I are expressing today is our willingness to collaborate with city council, with city staff, and with this community. And address issues and create solutions,” said Amy Laufer, (D) candidate for Charlottesville City Council.

Laufer says with her background as a school board member, she has seen how much the community has changed over the past few years

She adds that city leaders need to react to those changes and create solutions.