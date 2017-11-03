Scottsville Golfer to Compete in Special Olympics Fall Championships

A Scottsville golfer is heading to the Special Olympics for the first time ever.

Twenty-one-year-old Jack Maxwell will be putting with the pros in Virginia Beach on November 4-5.

He fell in love with the game when he was about 10 years old.

Maxwell has competed in local Special Olympic competitions in the past, but he's never made it this far before.

In his last match, playing nine holes, he won with a score of 54.

“I'm very excited because I get to bond with other athletes who have the same disability as I do,” says Maxwell. “I have autism, and it's challenging some days. But, I get to have this opportunity to bond with other athletes who have disabilities and have fun."

Maxwell will be documenting his journey on his social media pages.

You can follow his weekend events through his various social media accounts at @jackmaxwellgolf.