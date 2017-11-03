Harmful Algae Bloom Advisory No Longer In Effect for Chris Greene Lake

Virginia Department of Health Press Release:

The harmful algae bloom advisory for Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County is no longer in effect.

The advisory was issued in July 2017 when an unsafe level of harmful algal bloom species was detected in the Lake. Albemarle County Parks and Recreation staff coordinated with the Charlottesville/ Albemarle Health Department to monitor the bloom.

Two consecutive lake water sample results taken over the last month indicate cell counts and toxin concentrations are now at safe levels.

Not all algae are harmful. Many are naturally occurring organisms important in the food chain. Algal blooms occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth.

During a harmful bloom, certain algal species become so abundant that they can produce and release a toxin capable of causing skin rashes upon exposure or illness if ingested.

Water samples can be evaluated and tested for toxin testing and advisories can be issued to protect citizens and pets from exposure.

For more information on harmful algae blooms, you may contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Hotline at 1-888-238-6154 or visit www.HarmfulAlgaeVA.com.