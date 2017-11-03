Charlottesville Court Delays Sentencing Driver in Alston Murder Case

The man who says he drove the getaway car connected to a Charlottesville murder will have to wait to learn his punishment.

A judge in Charlottesville Circuit Court was expected to sentence 46-year-old Bryan Keith Page on Friday, November 3, for his role in the murder of 31-year-old Floyd Randolph Alston Jr. However, the court decided to delay the process until next year.

Page said he drove Jordan Jerome Eaddy and Pierre Gerard Augustin to the victim's South First Street home on November 21, 2015. According to investigators, Eaddy and Augustin entered the home in an attempt to rob Alston. The victim was fatally shot in the chest when he fought back.

Eaddy and Page were apprehended following a police chase. Police have not offered details on how Augustin was apprehended, only that he was arrested on October 18, 2016.

The murder weapon has not been recovered by police.

Page took a plea deal, and testified for the prosecution against Eaddy and Augustin during their trials.

Friday, Page was scheduled to be sentenced for:

Two counts of hit and run

Eluding police

Improper/ fictitious registration/title/plate

Trespassing

Destruction of property with intent

Eluding or disregarding police

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident

Accessory after the fact in a homicide

Robbery of a business with a gun

Jurors found Augustin guilty of first-degree murder while in the commission of an attempted robbery, first-degree murder while in the commission of a burglary, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery. The prosecution believes Augustin was the person who fired the single, fatal shot. He is scheduled to sentenced in January 2017.

Prosecutors successfully argued in a separate trial that Eaddy planned in the crime. The jury found Eaddy guilty of first-degree murder in commission of a robbery and attempted robbery, but not guilty on the two other charges - burglary and first-degree murder in commission of a burglary. He was sentenced to a prison term of 25 years.

Page is now expected to be sentenced after Augustin.