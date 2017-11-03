Wendi Test

Relax and enjoy a day at Earlyhouse, a private park located at 3998 Yanceyville Rd in Louisa. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 3-12 and includes all chili samples. Imagine a day of entertainment, food and fun for the entire family for such a small price – and you are helping so many in our community at the same time!

The Charity Chili Cook-off benefits the National Kidney Foundation and the Good Doctors Foundation.

Goals include promotion of organ donation; supplemental funding for transplant patient care; and, ultimately, the eradication of kidney disease.

Proceeds provide patients’ relief from the financial burden of short and long term treatment needs including co pays, medications, and the many costs associated with kidney disease and organ transplant.

Related Links:

2 Men Enter Guilty Pleas in Connection to Unite the Right Rally Violence

Legal Center in Alabama Releases Advice Video Following August 12 Rally

Judge Dismisses 9 Cases Connected to KKK Group's Justice Park Rally

Louisa County Schools Community Hosts Pep Rally to Combat Bullying