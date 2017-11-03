Augusta County Sheriff's Office Searching for Endangered Teen

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile who was last seen at his Staunton home on November 2, 2017 at approximately 2000 HRS.

The juvenile takes prescribed medications which resulted in him being classified as missing endangered.

Gusti Dominic Mello

W/M

DOB: 05/10/2000

5’10”

190 lbs.

HAIR/Black

EYES/Brown

Last Seen Wearing: dark shorts, tan t-shirt, and running shoes

He left the home on foot.

A photo is attached.

If anyone has any information about this missing juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.