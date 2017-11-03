Police Investigating Reported Armed Robbery Along Emmet St.

11/03/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:



On 11/02/2017, the Charlottesville Police Department received a report of a robbery that occurred in the 1800 block of Emmet Street on 11/01/2017 at approximately 9:35 p.m.



The victim reported that he was robbed at gunpoint while he was walking on Emmet St.



The victim described the suspect as a tall, skinny black male with short hair wearing a navy blue or grey running suit.



U.S. currency was taken from the victim and no injuries were reported.



If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.