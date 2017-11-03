2 Men Enter Guilty Pleas in Connection to Unite the Right Rally Violence

Video images allegedly depicting Mothersbaugh assaulting a woman during the Unite the Right Rally (Images courtesy SPLC Hatewatch)

Two men involved in the violence around a controversial rally in downtown Charlottesville are pleading guilty to their crimes.

Jacob Leigh Smith of Louisa and Dennis Lloyd Mothersbaugh of Indiana had both been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Both defendants entered their pleas in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, November 3.

In two separate incidents, Smith and Mothersbaugh both punched a woman after an unlawful assembly was declared during the Unite the Right rally.

Investigators said a video posted to social media shows Mothersbaugh assaulting Kendall Bills as a crowd left Charlottesville's Emancipation Park during the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

Smith hit a reporter covering the day’s events.

The judge issued anger management courses to both of the defendants hoping to prevent similar assaults from happening again.

Smith received a suspended sentenced of 270 days, though he will have to complete 80 hours of community service and be on good behavior.

Mothersbaugh was sentenced to 360 days, but with 100 days suspended, and has to pay a $1,500 fine. He has been in custody at the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail since September

Bills appeared in court to give a statement, saying she is "praying for the defendants" and has post-traumatic stress disorder from the assault.