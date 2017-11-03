13th Annual Central Virginia Charity Chili Cook-off to Heat Up Louisa

Central Virginia Charity Chili Cook-off Press Release:

The 13th Annual Central Virginia Charity Chili Cook-off at Earlyhouse will be held Saturday, November 4th from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Enthusiastic chili teams from all over Virginia and beyond have signed up to vie for the bragging rights to best Chili in Louisa. Delicious chili, great music, competitions and fun is the order of the day.

Chili fans will enjoy a beautiful autumn day, great food, and live music on the Earlyhouse terrace. The Campbell Road Band will be performing throughout the day.

The annual Corn Hole Tournament will begin promptly at 1 p.m. Don’t forget to bid on the very popular silent auction, and try your luck on our wheel of fortune game. We are introducing Kidz Jam, a time for music, dancing, face painting and fun geared just for kids of all ages. UVA Medical will also be present here at the cook-off and offer health screenings at no charge to anyone interested!

Relax and enjoy a day at Earlyhouse, a private park located at 3998 Yanceyville Rd in Louisa. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 3-12 and includes all chili samples. Imagine a day of entertainment, food and fun for the entire family for such a small price – and you are helping so many in our community at the same time!!

The Charity Chili Cook-off benefits the National Kidney Foundation and the Good Doctors Foundation. Goals include promotion of organ donation; supplemental funding for transplant patient care; and, ultimately, the eradication of kidney disease. Proceeds provide patients’ relief from the financial burden of short and long term treatment needs including co pays, medications, and the many costs associated with kidney disease and organ transplant.

Since its beginning, the Chili Cook-off has raised over $100,000 for charity. Local businesses, as always, have been generous in their donations and support. Team spots and sponsor opportunities are still available. Anyone interested in entering can find the rules and registration are online at www.earlyhouse.com – the chili cook-off pages.

WHAT: 13th Central Virginia Charity Chili Cook-off

WHEN: Saturday, November 4th from 12 until 5

WHERE: Earlyhouse, 3998 Yanceyville Rd., Louisa

For more information, or to register or volunteer, please call Kathy Stiles at 540-967-1832.

Editor's Note: One of the chili cook-off judges is NBC29's Norm Sprouse.