Deadline to Pick Up Absentee Ballot Saturday, Nov. 4

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginians have one more day to pick up an absentee ballot before Election Day.

Saturday, November 4, is the deadline to pick up an absentee ballot in person at their local registrar's office.

Virginia is one of only two states electing a new governor this year. Republican Ed Gillespie, Democrat Ralph Northam and Libertarian Cliff Hyra are vying to replace outgoing Governor Terry McAuliffe (D), who cannot seek a second term.

Voters will cast ballots in the lieutenant governor and attorney general contests, as well as all 100 state House seats.

To vote absentee, voters must have a valid reason and in some cases provide supporting information. Election Day is November 7.

More information is available online at www.elections.virginia.gov

