VDOT Reveals Design to Ease Traffic at Route 29, Hydraulic Rd. Intersection

Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation unveiled its first design concept aiming to alleviate traffic at the Route 29 and Hydraulic Road intersection.

The design shows Hydraulic Road going underneath Route 29, with ramps on either side. There would be a light below Route 29 on Hydraulic Road, but there would no longer be a light for drivers going straight through the intersection on Route 29.

VDOT hopes to present at least two other plans before a final decision is made.

“We came up with this innovative concept of a depressed left turn grade separation, it’s almost the exact opposite of what we did at Rio, so at Rio we've depressed the through lanes but we couldn't do that here because of the proximity to the interchange,” Dave Covington of VDOT said.

VDOT is also exploring the option of extending Hillsdale Drive to connect Route 250 and Hydraulic Road as a way to alleviate traffic on Route 29.