Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Volleyball Regional Playoffs
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 1
Fort Defiance 3, Western Albemarle 0
Liberty-Bedford 3, Fluvanna County 2
Luray 3, R.E. Lee 0
Spotswood 3, Monticello 1

Field Hockey Regional Playoffs
Mountain View 7, Albemarle 0