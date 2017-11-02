National Essay Contest Inspired by Heather Heyer

Memorial created for Heather Heyer near where she was struck (FILE IMAGE)

A national essay contest is underway, inspired by the woman who died during a protest march in downtown Charlottesville.

Keeping the Promise asks contestants "what are you doing to stand up against hate in your community?"

The medical examiner ruled that Heyer's death was due to blunt force injury. She was marching with people protesting those in support of the Unite the Right rally when a car crashed into the group. Police arrested 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., charging him with second-degree murder and other crimes.

The Heather Heyer Foundation and AIDS Healthcare Foundation will award three winners $5,000 in grant money. The winners will also be in the Rose Bowl Parade.

"All too often our young people need a platform as well to have their voices heard, and this is a good start of a platform to have their voices," said Alfred Wilson, with the Heather Heyer Foundation.

The deadline to submit an essay is November 15.