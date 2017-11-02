Martin's Food Donating 500 Turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Martin's Food in Staunton is donating 500 frozen turkeys to the Blue Ridge area Food Bank (BRAFB).

Thursday’s donation was part its Feeding Our Neighbors Everyday campaign, and is twice as many turkeys it handed out last year.

A BRAFB representative said meat is a high-demand item, but one of the least donated.

Martin’s Food also gave the food bank $5,000 in gift cards to help round out Thanksgiving meals.

"The associates here that helped load this truck can think about that on Thanksgiving as they enjoy their turkey with their family, that because of what their company did 500 other families in need are going to be able to enjoy the same thing that we all do," said BRAFB Food Sourcing Manager Greg Knight.

Martin’s Food said it is providing 1.6 million meals in four states.