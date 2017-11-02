Senator Kaine Wants to Reauthorize Children's Health Insurance Program

Virginia senator Tim Kaine is speaking up about a bipartisan bill to reauthorize funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Senator Kaine is urging lawmakers to pass the bill before the commonwealth, like other states, runs out of funding.

The Children's Health Insurance Program, better known as CHIP, is a health care program covering uninsured kids who are 19 and younger.

The health insurance program expired at the end of September and now Kaine is calling on congress to reauthorize it before funding runs out in a few months.

Chip covers those who don't qualify for Medicaid, because their overall family income is too high.

"Why needlessly sort of frighten these families with these termination letters, and other states are having to do them already, if we think we will get to a solution. Let’s prioritize it. Get the solution now, and not make parents and their kids worry that they're going to lose health insurance coverage,” said Senator Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia.

Lawmakers are asking to reactivate the CHIP program for five more years. If the bill does not go through, an estimated eight million could lose health insurance across the U.S.