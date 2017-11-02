Waynesboro Police Arrested Wanted Man

A Waynesboro man remains locked up Thursday afternoon on a couple of charges, and more be on the way.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old Jeremy Gray Wednesday, November 1, after a tipster alerted police to his whereabouts.

The Waynesboro Police Department said Gray fled the Roses after stealing some items, and that officers chased after him. The suspect was eventually caught near the intersection of Hickory Street and Isle Avenue.

Gray is so far charged with a felonious count of destruction of private property, and a misdemeanor charge for shoplifting. Police said Gray is likely to be served additional charges.

According to investigators, Gray had also been seen on surveillance video kicking an ATM Thursday, October 26, causing roughly $3,000 in damages. He is believed to have tampered with the ATM at another bank, and then stole items from the Walmart Supercenter.

Gray is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

Authorities said personnel from the Waynesboro Sheriff’s Office assisted with the apprehension of Gray.