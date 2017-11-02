Georgia Man Accused in August 12 Beating Again Denied Bond

A Georgia man accused of beating another man back in August has again been denied bond by a Charlottesville judge.

Thirty-three-year-old Alex Michael Ramos was charged with one count of malicious wounding after police say he took part in beating DeAndre Harris inside the Market Street Garage on August 12. Daniel Patrick Borden has also been arrested and similarly charged in the Harris incident.

Ramos went before a judge in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, November 2, to appeal the decision that he be held without bond. The judge denied that request around 11:30 a.m.

A judge in Charlottesville General District Court had twice denied setting bond for Ramos; first on September 5, and then on September 25.

Ramos was arrested in Georgia on August 28, and was in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He waved extradited the following day so that he could stand trial in Virginia.

If found guilty, Ramos could spend up to 20 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be back in Charlottesville General District Court on December 14.