5th Annual TEDx Charlottesville Gets Underway Nov. 3

TEDx is returning to Charlottesville for its fifth-straight year.

The event is a spin-off of the popular Ted Talk series geared towards thought-sharing and innovation in local communities.

This year, TEDx Charlottesville will feature more than 20 speakers, but it's a little different because there is no theme. This year, TEDx talks will be wide ranging in topics, from robotics, crypto-currency, political and racial issues, education, all the way to youth incarceration.

The speaker lineup features local innovators and some nationally renowned personalities that have perspectives organizers thought would be useful in the central Virginia community.

Organizers say themes in previous years could be limiting, so, they ditched it this year.

“The reason for that is the theme is ‘ideas worth spreading,’ that’s the core mantra of TED, and of course of TEDx. So we wanted to give room for all ideas to sort of have equal merit and not be shoehorned into some particular thread,” said organizer Richard Averitt.

Organizers encourage the audience to look for its own theme in the talks.

The event kicks off Friday, November 3, at the Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville.

You can't buy tickets online anymore, but there will be a livestream available on the TEDx Charlottesville website.