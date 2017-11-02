Law School Students Offering Voter-Rights Hotline on Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - Students at the College of William & Mary's law school will run a non-partisan hotline for Virginia voters on Election Day.

The college in Williamsburg said in a statement Wednesday that it will specifically provide information on individuals' voting rights.

The phones will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 757-742-3095.

The school said its goal is to prevent any confusion at the polls.

The William & Mary Election Law Society has operated its VOTEline service since November 2007. It's only available on Election Day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.