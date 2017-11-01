Albemarle's Mark Ragland Leads Patriots into Postseason

Albemarle High School volleyball coach Mark Ragland is preparing his team for the postseason once again.

Albemarle (22-4) completed a perfect 14-0 regular season in the Jefferson District and now get set to host Harrisonburg Thursday at 6pm in the regional playoffs.

Ragland is in his 30th season as head coach of the Patriots and recorded his 600th career win this season as a head volleyball coach, which is a Virginia state record.

This is the 21st time Ragland has coached his team a regular season district championship. He says he's been inspired by his players over the years.

Ragland led Albemarle to a state championship in 2008 and says this year's team has the potential to reach that goal.

"This group has been able to weather some of the storms at times," says Ragland. "Volleyball is such a momentum sport and its easy to get knocked down a peg or two and have the momentum go to the other team but they've been able to mentally re-direct themselves and get back on track and turn it around and overcome a lot of adversity."

Albemarle senior Danielle LaRosa says, "I made the varsity team my sophomore year and the first thing he said was that he believed in me so much and that really has helped me over the years and my confidence and pushed me so far. I just love him so much as a coach."