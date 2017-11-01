Augusta County BOS Approves Request Toward 'Diversion Program' for Minor Offenders

First offenders in Augusta County of some minor offenses in could avoid prison.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the request by Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin for a new attorney position to orchestrate a diversion program.

Martin says the goal is to take non-violent first offenders and put them to work doing something useful for the community, in this case it's collecting trash.

"A lot of the people who come into contact with the criminal justice system don't need to go to prison for any extended period of time and in fact the diversion is more effective not only from a recidivism standpoint, but also from a public safety standpoint, so in other words from a deterrent standpoint,” Martin said.

Martin aims to fill the position within the month and hopes to have the program up and running in the next couple of months.