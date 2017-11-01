Quantcast

Albemarle Co. Commonwealth's Attorney Requests Funds for Assistant Position

Posted: Updated:
Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle Commonwealth's Attorney Office wants to expand its efforts to fight crime with supplemental funding for a new position.

Wednesday, Commonwealth's Attorney, Robert Tracci asked the Board of Supervisors for an additional $28,000 to help fund a full-time assistant commonwealth's attorney position.

The office of the commonwealth's attorney was awarded money from the state for the position but Tracci says extra money is needed because of the county's high cost of living.

The BOS was scheduled to vote on the Tracci's request for additional funding Wednesday but put off the vote until next week.

  • Albemarle Co. Commonwealth's Attorney Requests Funds for Assistant PositionMore>>

  • Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

    Full Story