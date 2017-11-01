Albemarle Co. Commonwealth's Attorney Requests Funds for Assistant Position

The Albemarle Commonwealth's Attorney Office wants to expand its efforts to fight crime with supplemental funding for a new position.

Wednesday, Commonwealth's Attorney, Robert Tracci asked the Board of Supervisors for an additional $28,000 to help fund a full-time assistant commonwealth's attorney position.

The office of the commonwealth's attorney was awarded money from the state for the position but Tracci says extra money is needed because of the county's high cost of living.

The BOS was scheduled to vote on the Tracci's request for additional funding Wednesday but put off the vote until next week.