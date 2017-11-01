Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Arrests Man Wanted for Violent Charges

Release from Greene Co. Sheriff's Office:

Greene County Sheriff’s Office along with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team successfully captured Mr. Michael Hall. Mr. Hall was wanted on several violent felony charges stemming from an incident that occurred in mid August of this year in the County of Greene.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to Dallas Texas and brought Michael R. Hall, age 55 back to Greene County where he was wanted for the following charges:

18.2-51, Malicious wounding (Felony)

18.2-102/46.2- 390, Unauthorized use of a vehicle (Felony)

18.2-60.4, Violation of a protective order (Misdemeanor)

At the time of these incidents Mr. Hall was a resident of Greene County and he is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.