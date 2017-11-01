Legal Center in Alabama Releases Advice Video Following August 12 Rally

A legal center in Alabama has released a video which offers advice to law enforcement in the wake of the chaos from the weekend of August 12 in Charlottesville.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) created the video to help police agencies prevent violence while still protecting everyone's rights.

The center says making sure there are stable barrier areas and banning weapons can make a difference.

"At the end of the day everybody has a right to their first amendment rights and to protest but they don't have a right to get engaged in violence. So law enforcement's goal is to keep protesters safe no matter what side they're on and to keep the community safe," said Heidi Beirich, SPLC.

The video also recommends using metal detectors on the crowds and keeping parking as far away as possible from the epicenters of these protests.