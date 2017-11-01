Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Welcomes Dogs from Houston

Dozens of new furry guests from Texas are filling up space at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Wednesday morning, the shelter welcomed 24 new dogs. They come from Houston area shelters and were displaced by Hurricane Harvey this summer.

The pooches come in all shapes, sizes, and ages and set a record for the amount of dogs the SPCA has taken in from a weather-related tragedy.

"We've taken in over 140 total from Harvey and Irma now with these guys are we are going to be accepting more later on. We just got our hands full right now. But we're very grateful to be able to do this and save these animals lives,” Angie Gunter of CASPCA said.

A lot of the dogs are undergoing medical testing and treatment. The SPCA hopes to have them ready for adoption in a month.