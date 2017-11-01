Guest Speaker at UVA Advocates for Stronger Gun Control

The University of Virginia is playing host to an expert who says tighter gun control won't just drop the number of homicides in the U.S, but have an impact on suicides as well.

Dr. Steven Miles, a medical professor from the University of Minnesota spoke about the direct correlation between number of gun-owning households and gun related deaths.

Miles says two-thirds of all gun deaths are suicides.

He is advocating for stronger gun control because he says it will decrease the number of suicides in the U.S.

He presented data that suggests people are less likely to commit suicide by other means if they cannot get their hands on a gun.

Miles also says fewer guns on the streets and in homes will limit homicides as well.

“The data from the best studies in the best peer-reviewed journals shows that concealed carry laws increase the number of homicides in the community, increase the number of suicides,” said Steven Miles, professor emeritus of medicine at University of Minnesota.

Miles says better gun control does not necessarily mean infringing on peoples' 2nd amendment rights.

He says stricter gun control starts with enforcing background checks, implementing waiting periods when people purchase guns, and preventing bulk purchases.