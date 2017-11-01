Aqua Virginia Wants to Raise Rates

Aqua Virginia Wants to Raise RatesPosted: Updated:
Aqua Virginia is asking the state for permission to raise rates for tens of thousands of customers in the commonwealth.
The company is asking for an 11-percent jump in the price it charges for water going into homes, as well as a five-percent increase for sewage going out of the same house.
Aqua Virginia says the money will go towards improved and updated infrastructure.
No decision on the increase is expected until 2018.
Aqua Virginia Wants to Raise RatesMore>>
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story