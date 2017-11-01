Quantcast

Aqua Virginia Wants to Raise Rates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Aqua Virginia is asking the state for permission to raise rates for tens of thousands of customers in the commonwealth.

The company is asking for an 11-percent jump in the price it charges for water going into homes, as well as a five-percent increase for sewage going out of the same house.

Aqua Virginia says the money will go towards improved and updated infrastructure.

No decision on the increase is expected until 2018.