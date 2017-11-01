Christopher Cantwell to Continue Radio Show from Jail in Albemarle

Christopher Cantwell is continuing his "radical agenda" radio show while he is being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The 36-year-old faces felony charges for allegedly using tear gas at the torch-lit rally on UVA grounds.

Cantwell calls his show "Live from Seg!".

Jail superintendent Martin Kumer says Cantwell calls a friend who records his voice.

Kumer says the jail does not condone Cantwell's show, but free speech rights allow it as long as he isn't inciting violence or illegal action.