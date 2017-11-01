Concern Raised Over Increased National Park Admission Fee

Some central Virginians are voicing their concerns over the proposed rate increase for 17 national parks.

The National Park Service recently suggested raising the price of admission to Shenandoah National Park from $25 to $70 to help offset maintenance costs.

Wednesday, November 1, Shenandoah National Park Trust Executive Director Susan Sherman spoke out in opposition: “The deferred maintenance backlog exists because federal funding has failed to keep pace with all of the mounting needs of national parks, and so a fully funded National Park Service budget would help chip away at that,” Sherman said.

She said it’s not fair to pin $76-million of deferred maintenance for the park on visitors and that the federal government should be footing the bill.

Sherman also raised concerns about the high price being a barrier to entry for lower and middle class families: “National parks are all of our parks. They were created for us, by us, and the idea that there would be barriers to entry is counter to the idea of what a national park stands for. It should be for all of us.”

Sherman said this is an issue at all national parks stemming from a lack of federal funding.