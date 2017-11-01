DMV Announces License Plate Design Contest for Virginia Students

11/01/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles:

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) invites Virginia high school students to enter a new license plate design contest.



The “Take Action Against Distraction” License Plate Design Contest begins November 1 and is open to all Virginia high school students (grades 9-12).



Virginians will have the final say on the design concept chosen for a new license plate highlighting the issue of distracted driving.



“We are excited about this contest and look forward to seeing the creative designs we receive from students,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “But more importantly, we’re excited the contest will get high school students throughout Virginia talking about this issue. It’s about raising awareness of distracted driving, discouraging distracted driving, and most importantly, it’s about saving lives.”



In 2016, 13 Virginians were killed and more than 800 injured in crashes involving a distracted teen driver.



“That’s why I sponsored House Bill 1763 which authorizes the new plate,” said Delegate Thomas Greason of Loudon County. “The contest aims to start the conversation and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. It gives the students an opportunity to take an active part in combating distracted driving.”



Entering the contest is simple. Any student enrolled in a Virginia public, private, parochial, or home school and in grades 9-12 can design a license plate depicting distraction-free driving and submit the design to www.dmvNOW.com/vaplatecontest between November 1 and December 15. A panel of judges will select eight final designs to go on to a statewide online public vote in spring 2018. The grand prize winner will be announced in April 2018 and take home a cash prize.



“We appreciate the support of AAA Mid-Atlantic and our partners at the Department of Education who have been wonderful communicating the contest to the public, teachers, and students throughout the Commonwealth,” said Holcomb.



For more information on the “Take Action Against Distraction” License Plate Design Contest – including how to enter, guidelines, and resources, visit www.dmvNOW.com/vaplatecontest.