Charlottesville Salon to Donate Grand Opening Proceeds to SHE

There's a new place in Charlottesville designed with all a woman's beauty and grooming needs in mind. But, the owner of Glo-Out Beauty Bar says the glam spot isn't just there to serve the superficial needs of women of central Virginia.

The beauty bar is unique - there's no other place in the area that's a one stop destination for blow-outs, lashes, and tanning - and also is designed to be a safe place for women in need.

Glo-Out Beauty Bar is having its grand opening celebration Wednesday evening. Proceeds from the party will go to the Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE) in Albemarle County.

SHE is a support network for victims of domestic violence. It's a cause close to the owner's heart, and something she wanted to incorporate into her business model and philosophy.

Owner Nikki Fayolle explains what she means by her salon being a safe place: “A place where women can come, feel comfortable here, knowing that they are going to get beautified. Whether they're going out for a job interview, or however... whatever works best for them in their environment, whatever they've got going on in their personal life. So when they walk out of here they feel like a million dollars, and they can go out there and land that job, or move on to the next place, or whatever works best for them.”

Glo-Out also partners with the American Cancer Society's Look Good, Feel Better program that gives complimentary cosmetic lessons to people undergoing chemotherapy.

The grand opening starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, at the beauty bar's new location on Preston Avenue. There will be catered food and drink, free blowouts and tanning by appointment only.