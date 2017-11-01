State Public Universities Requesting More Money for Raises

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The State Council of Higher Education wants state lawmakers to approve funding for faculty pay increases and more financial aid.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the council is requesting $366.3 million in the next two-year state budget.

Of that amount, $171.5 million would be used for an increase in faculty pay and $66 million in additional financial aid for students in need.

Governor Terry McAuliffe will present his proposed budget to state lawmakers in December.

