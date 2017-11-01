CFA Institute and the Senior Center Announce Financial Wellness Series

Release from the Senior Center:



Charlottesville, VA – CFA Institute and the Senior Center are partnering to offer specialized financial education to local seniors at all income levels and stages of life.



The Financial Wellness Series which launches in 2018 will help seniors by increasing their financial understanding, helping them become better stewards of their own resources. Any member of the local senior population can join the Financial Wellness Series at any point in their own financial development.



“Americans are living longer, making it more important than ever that seniors use their resources wisely,” said Peter Thompson, executive director of the Senior Center. “The Financial Wellness Series will help seniors become more comfortable and adept at managing their resources, for their own well-being and the well-being of the community. The Series also fulfills one of our key tenets of healthy aging – lifelong learning.”



The three-year partnership leverages core strengths of both CFA Institute and the Senior Center. CFA Institute brings deep financial knowledge, staff expertise, a global reputation for corporate citizenship, and a capital commitment of $81,000 to the Financial Wellness Series. The Senior Center, which coordinated more than 55,000 hours of volunteer service last year, brings 57 years of programming designed for older adults, established credibility in the community, and a deep understanding of the needs of our community’s seniors.



“The Financial Wellness Series is a strategic partnership that will directly empower the seniors in our community,” said Kelli Palmer, director of corporate citizenship for CFA Institute. “Seniors are vital to a healthy community, and it makes sense to support their financial independence. Mission-aligned partnerships designed to enhance the resiliency of our community are a central focus of CFA Institute corporate citizenship initiatives today and in the years ahead.”



ABOUT THE SENIOR CENTER

The nationally-accredited, award-winning Senior Center creates opportunities for healthy aging through social engagement, physical well-being, civic involvement, creativity, and lifelong learning. Through its volunteer program, members donate tens of thousands of volunteer service annually, improving quality of life for people of all ages in our community. For more information, visit www.seniorcenterinc.org.



ABOUT CFA INSTITUTE

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion for ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. The end goal: to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. CFA Institute has over 145,000 members in 163 countries and territories, including 140,000 CFA®charterholders, and 148 member societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org.