2 Men Plead Guilty to Child Sex Crime Charges

Ronald Bower Ronald Bower
Thomas Murphree Thomas Murphree
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Two men pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Staunton Tuesday for child sex crimes.

Twenty-nine-year-old Thomas Murphree will spend six and a half years behind bars after pleading to three charges of solicitation of a minor via computer. Forty-two-year-old Ronald Bower Jr. will spend two years behind bars after pleading to two solicitation charges as well as one count of attempted indecent liberties with a child.  

Officials say Bower Jr. was given a lighter sentence due to mental health challenges. Both men were arrested back in April through a task force with the Staunton PD. 

