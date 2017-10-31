Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights

Megan Rose helped Albemarle score its lone goal in double-overtime to beat Brooke Point in the regional semifinals Megan Rose helped Albemarle score its lone goal in double-overtime to beat Brooke Point in the regional semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR)

FIELD HOCKEY
Regional Semifinals
Albemarle 1, Brooke Point 0 (2OT)

LIS Semifinals
Trinity 2, Covenant 0

VOLLEYBALL
Jefferson District Tournament
Fluvanna 3, Western Albemarle 2

LIS Quarterfinals
St. Gertrude 3, Saint Anne's-Belfield 0

Regional Tournament
Radford 3, Nelson County 0
 

