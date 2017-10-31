1 JMU's Defense Helps Dukes to 20-Game Win Streak

The JMU football team goes for its 21st straight win Saturday when the Dukes play at Rhode Island Saturday.

JMU has a record of 8-0 including 5-0 in the CAA. Rhode Island is 2-6. JMU's 20-game win streak is the longest in division one football.

The Dukes have scored a defensive touchdown in each of their last four games.

At his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach Mike Houston says his secondary has greatly improved since he arrived in Harrisonburg two years ago.

"We've had success because we're a team and we can go out there and match people up at man, we can go out there and play solid zone defense." says Houston. "We understand how to play well together. We communicate well. I think its just a lot of hard work, a lot of growth and maturity and a group that is driven to be the best."

JMU has beaten Rhode Island seven straight times including a 84-7 last season at JMU. Saturday's game kicks off at Noon.